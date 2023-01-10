Nigeria: Veteran Actor, Baba Feyikogbon, Dies At 80

9 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Solution Emmanuel

The veteran actor shot into the limelight in the 1980s and 1990s with his popular weekly sitcom, the Feyikogbon series.

Popular 1980s Nigerian actor Sunday Akinola, Baba Feyikogbon, is dead.

The veteran actor died on Monday. He was 80.

Sulaimon Aremu, a singer and poet popularly known as Ajobiewe, announced the death of the actor in an Instagram post.

The elder statesman and thespian hit the limelight in the 1980s and 1990s with his popular weekly sitcom, the Feyikogbon series.

The series aired on NTA Channel 7 Lagos for over 13 years.

Although the cause of death was not disclosed, Mr Akinola, born on 19 September 1942, suffered kidney failure for years and sought help from the public in 2019.

He solicited the sum of N30m to travel abroad to treat kidney failure and hypertension before in his public plea; in 2014, during an interview, he sadly explained that his famous play only gave him fame and did not bring wealth.

That same year, a new version of the programme, produced by Yinka Ogundaisi, started airing on one of DStv's Africa Magic channels.

Yoruba actors have taken to social media platforms to mourn the actor.

