Nigeria's INEC Ad Hoc Staff Job Alert in Circulation Is Fake

10 January 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

IN SHORT: Despite messages still circulating on social media in Nigeria, the country's electoral commission is no longer recruiting ad-hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

"Confirmed: Inec to recruit 1.4 million ad-hoc staff," reads a message posted on Facebook on 27 December 2022.

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission, or Inec, is apparently recruiting ahead of the country's general elections to be held in February and March 2023.

Another Facebook post reads: "Apply for INEC ad-hoc Staff Recruitment for 2023 General Elections. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to among other things organize elections into various political offices in the country."

But is Inec recruiting staff? We checked.

Fake recruitment

On 3 January 2023, Inec posted on Facebook that the job alert was fake.

"The Public should note that the Commission is no longer recruiting Ad-Hoc staff for the 2023 General Election. The INEC Ad-Hoc Staff Recruitment Portal was officially shut down on 14th December 2022," it said.

In a statement signed by Rotimi Oyekanmi, Inec's chief press secretary, he said that Inec's recruitment portal for the 2023 elections was open from 14 September to 14 December and the commission was no longer recruiting.

