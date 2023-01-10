Angola: National Assembly Expresses Solidarity With Brazilian Senate, National Congress

Luanda — Angolan Members of Parliament expressed solidarity with their Brazilian counterparts after the supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday.

The solidarity is expressed in a message addressed to the Speaker of the Brazilian Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

The Angolan Speaker of National Assembly Carolina Cerqueira strongly condemns the attack against Brazilian institutions, in particular the National Congress and the Senate, democratically elected.

"We see this invasion as a direct assault on democracy. Democracies must be protected", reads the message.

In the face of this anti-democratic act, the Speaker also voiced concern and solidarity with Brazil, a brotherly country, reiterating the need for respect for State institutions that resulted from the will of Brazil's sovereign people.

Carolina Cerqueira said that these "barbaric" events should serve as a warning to the institutions of all democracies against extremist groups and movements that practice vandalism and disrespect for democratic rules.