Angola: Lula DA Silva Focuses On Fight Against Social Inequalities in Brazil

Brasilia — Brazil´s President-elect, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, cried as he spoke about social inequalities while addressing the nation.

Lula da Silva, who was speaking at his official workplace known as Palácio do Planalto based in Brasília, pledged that his government will invest more in the fight against all forms of inequality, racism, gender inequality in the country, as well as the protection of indigenous peoples, through the ministries of Racial Inequality, Women and Indigenous Peoples.

"From this crucial struggle, a transformed country will emerge, a country of all, by all and for all, a generous and supportive country that will leave no one behind", he assured.

During his speech Lula da Silva thanked again all those who participated in the vigil in Curitiba municipality when he was imprisoned for 580 days as a result of investigations by Operation Lava Jato.

Still addressing the nation, he reiterated that there is only one Brazil, thus, he will govern for the 215 million Brazilians.

"I will govern for everyone, looking to our bright common future, and not through the rear-view mirror of a past", he stressed.

People hand over presidential sash to Lula

With the absence of the former President Jair Bolsonaro and the Vice-President Hamilton Mourão at the swearing-in ceremony, the new President received the presidential sash from the Brazilian people.

The presidential sash was delivered to the President by a group of people composed of children, young people and adults, including a 90-year-old indigenous man, on behalf of the Brazilian people and its cultural diversity.

Lula da Silva´s inauguration ceremony ends with a reception at the Itamaraty Palace for heads of state and government and guests.