Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Senegal Over Fatal Bus Accident

President Paul Kagame has expressed his condolences to his counterpart Macky Sall of Senegal and the families of the victims of a fatal traffic accident that took place on January 8.

The accident, which was a result of a bus collision in the Kaffrine region, Central Senegal, claimed the lives of at least 40 people, and dozens were injured.

"My condolences for this tragic loss to my brother President Macky Sall and to the families of the victims. Rwanda stands with you during this difficult time," he tweeted.

My condolences for this tragic loss to my brother President @Macky_Sall and to the families of the victims. Rwanda stands with you during this difficult time. https://t.co/34z3xJSGC7-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) January 9, 2023

President Sall declared three days of mourning starting Monday, January 9, and said he will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.

Kagame's message to the Senegalese people follows another one comforting parents whose children were injured in a school bus accident on Monday, January 9.

According to the Traffic Police Department, at least 25 children were injured in a road accident in Rebero, Kicukiro District.