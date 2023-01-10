Rwanda: Kagame Condoles With Senegal Over Fatal Bus Accident

9 January 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

President Paul Kagame has expressed his condolences to his counterpart Macky Sall of Senegal and the families of the victims of a fatal traffic accident that took place on January 8.

The accident, which was a result of a bus collision in the Kaffrine region, Central Senegal, claimed the lives of at least 40 people, and dozens were injured.

"My condolences for this tragic loss to my brother President Macky Sall and to the families of the victims. Rwanda stands with you during this difficult time," he tweeted.

My condolences for this tragic loss to my brother President @Macky_Sall and to the families of the victims. Rwanda stands with you during this difficult time. https://t.co/34z3xJSGC7-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) January 9, 2023

President Sall declared three days of mourning starting Monday, January 9, and said he will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.

Kagame's message to the Senegalese people follows another one comforting parents whose children were injured in a school bus accident on Monday, January 9.

According to the Traffic Police Department, at least 25 children were injured in a road accident in Rebero, Kicukiro District.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.