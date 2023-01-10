Senegal: Sall Declares Days of Mourning After Deadly Bus Crash

Cape Town — The President of the Republic Macky Sall decreed three days of national mourning on January 9, and appointed an interministerial council after 40 people died and several were injured when two buses collided in Kaffrine at the weekend.

"An interministerial council will be held on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport," Sall wrote on Twitter.

In a previous post, Macky Sall said he was "deeply saddened" by this tragic road accident and sent his "heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured".

