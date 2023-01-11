Nigeria: Kano 10 Megawatts Hydropower Plant Completed, Begins Test Run

The power plant is only awaiting certification from the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The Kano State Government has announced the completion of its 10 megawatts hydropower plant at Tiga Dam.

The Managing Director of Kano Hydro and Energy Development Company (KHEDCO), Hadiza Tukur, told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mrs Tukur said the power plant will serve the state's water treatment plant at Tamburawa and the street lights in the metropolis, among others.

She said the power plant is awaiting certification from the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

"In the power plant, we have two generators, one is vertical which will generate 8 megawatts of power capacity and the other one is horizontal which will generate two megawatts of power making ten megawatts That is why it's called Tiga ten megawatts power generation station.

"Everything is being completed pre-commission test is ongoing, what remains is the certification of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

"Another thing waiting for is also automation when it's completed we are going to open the water and allow it to rotate the turbine we have gotten permission from the Hadejia Jama'are River Basin Development Authority.

"The Eight megawatts are being tested without a load but in the next two weeks, we are going to test them with a load. The same applied to the two megawatts.

"The transmission line has been fully completed from the Tiga power plant to the Tamburawa water works. We are generating at 33kv and also transmitting at 33kv but on reaching the water treatment plant we have a 33-11 step-down transformer.

"In the control panel, there are two selections, one for the hydropower, and the other one for the Kano Electricity Distribution Company KEDCO, this is in case we decided to shut down the hydropower plan for maintenance.

"From the Tamburawa substation, one other line will move outside and is being linked to the 2.5 MVA transformer substation which is linked to the street line in the Kano metropolis.

"God willing in the next four weeks the Tiga ten megawatts of electricity will be transmitted to the Tamburawa water plan and the street lights in Kano, with this, a lot of burdens will be reduced from the government, and there will no longer paying utility bill to water treatment plant and buying generators or buying diesel for the generator lightening the streets light," Mrs Tukur said.