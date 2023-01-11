Nigeria: 'Ashewo Dey My Eye' - Don Jazzy Declares

Don Jazzy, who married Michelle Jackson, a UK-based model, at 20, and divorced at 22, also spoke about open relationships and infidelity.

Fans of record label executive Micheal Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, who are looking forward to his wedding, may have to wait longer owing to his strong opinions on fidelity in marriages and open relationships.

The beat maker, who married Michelle Jackson, a United Kingdom-based model, at 20 and divorced at 22, was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke on the topic, 'Marriage; A Poverty Alleviation Scheme?'

Speaking on the qualities he finds attractive in a woman, Jazzy, who has repeatedly fantasised about having a relationship with American singer, Rihanna, said that they include understanding, calmness, and someone peaceful

He, however, was quick to point out that he does not see himself sticking with one woman and does not expect his partner to do the same.

Explaining further, the former owner of the defunct Mo-Hits Records said that he understands when people talk about being in a relationship and that all men are scum.

"Somebody like me, I haven't been able to process the fact that if I like this person and I'm with this person, every other person should go to hell.

"I don't know how people get to that point where you see somebody, then the thing that makes you like other people, you put it off," he said.

'Ashewo vibes'

The 40-year-old singer gave an example of liking a beautiful lady, and the lady also has an equally beautiful friend. According to him, nothing stops him from going after his friend's friend.

He also noted that the said friend is also free to go after other people she fancies other than himself.

"It is possible that you would like someone, then another person comes, and since ashewo dey my eye, I will start looking at them.

"I use myself to judge other people. If by any standards I can do that to somebody else, I don't mind if they do it to me," he said.

He further pointed out that the notion might change as time goes on.

"I don't know. Maybe if that butterfly hit me, but it hasn't happened to me. I am reasonable to be with women who can open up and tell me the truth. Them dey wipe too," he added.

Marriage, divorce

In April 2021, Don Jazzy shocked his fans when he broke the news that he got married at 20 and ended the marriage when he was 22.

In 2022, his ex-wife, Ms Jackson, visited Nigeria, and she had an opportunity to talk about their failed marriage.

In an interview with Naija FM, Ms Jackson noted that music "got in the way" of her union with Don Jazzy, leading to the end of their two-year marriage.

"He just needed to go and be himself and go and make his music. Music got in the way of the relationship. We were very young as well," Ms Jackson said.