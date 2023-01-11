Africa: Lands Ministry to Partner Chamber of Mines to Make Ghana a Mining Hub in Africa

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has emphasized the role of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in achieving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo's vision of making Ghana a mining hub in Africa.

According to the Minister, the Ghana Chamber of Mines is arguably the most important partner in the mining industry because it represents the interests of mining companies in the country.

Speaking during a working visit to the Chamber on Tuesday, he stressed the significance of conscious, continuous and fruitful deliberations between the Ministry and the Chamber to achieve the goal of making Ghana a mining hub of Africa.

Mr Jinapor urged the Chamber to increase its support in the fight against illegal mining.

He explained that the Chamber must take the lead in mining industry regulation, adding that the Ministry would welcome proposals and assistance from the Chamber and all other stakeholders.

"You are one of, if not the most important partner, for the ministry in the mining industry. You control an overwhelming stake in the industry and contribute overwhelmingly to the national economy. As partners, we have to find a proper platform for engagements and I believe that that is the spirit with which we've been working for the past two years. We must see ourselves as partners.

"For us to be able to derive the needed benefit from the sector, we must continue to see each other as partners. As partners, it is important that we have these kinds of constructive engagements," he said.

In response, Mr Joshua Mortoti, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, lauded the government for its plan to make Ghana a mining hub in Africa and assured the government of the Chamber's support in realizing that vision. He emphasized the Chamber's enormous contribution to the country's economy.

In an interview with the media, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, Mr George Mireku Duker mentioned local content and taxes as two of the major challenges raised by the Chamber of Mines.

In that regard, he said the sector minister has requested for additional information about the aforementioned issues and suggested solutions.

He stated that collaboration between the Ministry and the Chamber was critical for the growth of the sector and the Ghanaian economy.

The meeting with the Chamber of Mines forms part of the Sector Minister's continuous agenda to engage key stakeholders and partners.