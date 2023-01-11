Nigeria: Taraba Varsity Reschedules First Semester Exams After Student's Protest.

The students protested on Monday about the failure of the government to pay the salaries of their lecturers.

Following a protest by students of the university on Monday, the Registrar of the Taraba State University Jalingo, Joseph Bibinu, said the first Semester examination for the 2021/2022 Academic Session has been extended to 30 January 2023.

The registrar said this in a circular dated 10 January, the letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

The letter said: "all the staff and students, as well as the University community, should know that the first Semester examination for 2021/2022 had been shifted to January 30th, 2023.

Mr Bibinu further explained that the change of the date affects all students because the examination will be conducted for all students from 100 to 500 levels accordingly.

He also said that all the revisions for lectures will continue for the course content of all during the period.

Some of the students who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they were ready for the examination to commence immediately.

Although the examination was supposed to commence on Monday, 9 January, lecturers of the university said they will not conduct it until the state government pays their 10 months' salary arrears.

After learning that their examination will not hold, the students started a protest blocking major roads across the state capital Jalingo.

The students allegedly destroyed some billboards carrying the posters of the state Governor Darius Ishaku

The police intervened and used tear gas to disperse the protesting students.