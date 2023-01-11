Nigeria: Sowore Pledges to Address Nigeria's Security Challenges

Mr Sowore said that the insecurity in different parts of the country should challenge Nigerians to elect credible leaders in the general election.

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), has pledged to address Nigeria's security challenges, if given the mandate in the 25 February election.

Mr Sowore said this in Lagos on Tuesday at the 5th One Man Art, organised by Bolaji Akinyemi.

He said Nigerians deserved to be protected by the government, irrespective of their ethnicity and religion.

"The situation should challenge us to elect leaders that will priotise our safety and well-being.

"If elected, my administration will invest in the protection of everyone, regardless of tribe and religion.

"It is the president's responsibility to ensure that the citizens are safe and secure, this, I will do if voted into power," he said.

The AAC candidate stated that the nation required leaders who were ready to make sacrifices in the interest of the citizenry.

"We need leaders that are humble, devoid of greed, honest and ready to make sacrifices," he said.

Mr Sowore advised religious leaders in the country to do more in offering humanitarian services in order to support the less privileged and the physically challenged.