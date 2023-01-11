Nigeria: Gtb UK Fined £7.7m Over Money Laundering Control Lapses

11 January 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ronald Adamolekun

The bank said necessary steps have been taken to address and resolve the identified gaps

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), regulator of the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, imposed monetary penalties totalling £7.7 million on the UK unit of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) "for serious weaknesses in its anti-money laundering (AML) systems and controls between October 2014 and July 2019," the watchdog said Tuesday in a statement.

The sanction signals the second time the lender would face punitive action touching on AML controls, having incurred a fine of £525,000 in August 2013 "for serious and systemic failings."

FCA noted that GTB fell short of the obligation to track customer transactions and business dealings in conformity to expected standard, adding insiders and external sources continually pointed the flaws to GTB, which refrained from making moves to address them.

The financial institution ceased from signing up new customers beginning from early 2018, according to the FCA, the year during which GTB consented to broader voluntary limitations on business, considering the regulator's ongoing worries.

"'GT Bank should have acted quickly to put in place adequate AML controls following its fine in 2013 but it failed to do so. GT Bank did not develop a plan that was capable of addressing its AML weaknesses, exposing it and the broader market to financial crime risks for a prolonged period," said Mark Steward, FCA's executive director of Enforcement and Market Oversight.

"'Firms must protect themselves and those dealing with them from financial crime risks, especially money laundering. The FCA is determined to ensure the market for financial services is safe, clean and trusted with robust systems and controls in place to stymie financial crime."

The document said "GT Bank has not disputed the FCA's findings and agreed to settle, which means it has qualified for a 30 per cent discount."

The fine would have been in the neighbourhood of £11 million had it not been discounted.

The watchdog, which regulates the conduct of 50,000 companies in the country, expects functional AML controls to be installed by the firms it oversees to curb threats from persons and organisations using financial services firms to bypass checks aimed at blocking them from enjoying illicitly acquired assets.

Gbenga Alade, the Managing Director of GTBank UK, assured stakeholders and the general public that necessary steps have been taken to address and resolve the identified gaps.

"As a responsible financial services institution that is committed to best practices, GTBank UK takes its AML obligations extremely seriously.

"We note with sincere regret the FCA's findings regarding AML control gaps in our operations in the past and we are very sorry for this," he said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.