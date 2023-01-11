Liberia: NEC Announces Revised Key Electoral Dates

The National Elections Commission (NEC), has officially launched its revised Key Electoral Dates for the 2023 General Elections in Liberia, maintaining the Constitutional date of 10 October 2023, as Election Day.

The Key Electoral Dates for the 2023 General Elections happen together on Tuesday with a meeting of Senior Executive Members of the Political Parties and elections partners, under the Inter-Party Consultative Committee (IPCC) meeting at the headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street, in Sinkor.

The IPCC meeting Tuesday was chaired by the Co-chairperson of NEC, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves, also updated executives of political parties and elections partners about the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR), exercise, slated to commence on 20 March 2023.

According to the NEC 2023 General Elections Key electoral dates, the first phase of the Biometric Voter Registration will start on 20 March 2023 and ends on 9 April 2023. Phase one of the BVR exercise will include six counties, including Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu.

The Commission named Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Kru, Maryland, River Gee, Grand Gedeh, Nimba, Bong, and Lofa as the nine counties within phase two of the BVR exercise. A NEC release issued Tuesday says, phase two of the BVR exercise will commence on 21 April 2023 and will end on 11 May 2023.

The NEC release says, in line with its key electoral dates, it will issue Writ of Elections on 9 May 2023, and that Exhibition of the Provisional Registration Roll will be exhibited from 12 June 2023 to 17 June 2023.

According to the NEC, the Candidate Nomination period for the 2023 General Elections will run from 14 June 2023 to 14 July 2023, and the last day for the issuance of Writ of Elections will be held on 9 July 2023.

The National Elections Commission release issued on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 said, Presidential and Legislative Campaigning period for the 2023 General Elections will begin on 5 August 2023, and will end on 8 October 2023, two days before Election Day, 10 October 2023. The Commission insists that the last day for the Announcement of the Final Results of the 2023 General Elections will be on 25 October 2023.