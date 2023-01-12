Nigeria: The Imperative of Implementing the National Mental Health Act

opinion

Nigeria will witness a rise in the appreciation of mental health advocacy henceforth.

Your Excellency,

Muhammadu Buhari GCFR,

President and Commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Presidential Villa,

Asokoro, Abuja.

Sir,

The imperative of implementing the National Mental Health Act

Your consent to the Mental Health Bill 2021 is highly commendable. It has left mental health stakeholders and the Nigerian community in high spirits, showing proof that the efforts of advocates ultimately yielded results. This law is historic for the region, after 63 years of operating under a rudimentary framework emanating from our colonial overlords. By the provisions of this Act, mental health care is now guaranteed in the light of availability, accessibility, acceptance, quality criteria and community inclusion, fostering the equality of rights of persons with mental health conditions.

From time immemorial, people with mental health conditions have been exposed to various human rights violations under legislation like the Lunacy Ordinance of 1916 and the Lunacy Act of 1958. These violations of rights were strengthened by the objectives of the laws, with no requirement for treatment. Accompanying these violations were the limitations on the rights to liberty, an adequate standard of living, education, expression, decision-making, exclusion from the workforce, and increased social isolation.

The National Mental Health Act has now addressed these violations by reinforcing the rights to liberty, an adequate standard of living, decision-making, employment, access to housing facilities, improved access to treatment and more, while waging war against stigmatisation and dispelling misinformation. This provision aligns with section 34 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, promoting the dignity of the human person. People with mental health conditions can now participate actively in society and formulate treatment plans. Hence, the enactment of the National Mental Health Law reflects the provision of Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which sets up the bill of rights to meet the socio-economic rights of the citizens and provides for the fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy.

... implementing the Mental Health Act will enable mental health conversations becoming widespread across Nigeria, from employees speaking about toxic work cultures to victims of abuse and trauma speaking up about their experiences. More lived experience sharing will lead to better attitudes to mental health and result in people being kinder to each other, caring for mental health, and the promotion of a healthier environment for everyone to thrive.

Furthermore, with the enforcement of this law, persons with mental health conditions will now begin to participate as active members of society and enjoy the full range of their rights, while promoting positive attitudes and ultimately having the rules changed. The environment will also become inclusive for all, and the workplace will become less toxic due to increased awareness around mental health issues. Going forward, more people will be happy to receive care from professionals for their mental health needs, leading to the improvement of human capital for the economy. While we continue to jubilate, we urge that the required mechanisms be set in place to kick-start the speedy enforcement of the provisions of the National Mental Health Act.

In conclusion, implementing the Mental Health Act will enable mental health conversations becoming widespread across Nigeria, from employees speaking about toxic work cultures to victims of abuse and trauma speaking up about their experiences. More lived experience sharing will lead to better attitudes to mental health and result in people being kinder to each other, caring for mental health, and the promotion of a healthier environment for everyone to thrive. Nigeria will witness a rise in the appreciation of mental health advocacy henceforth.

Queen Ekanem Essien is a human rights lawyer and mental health ambassador. Email: Queenekanem12@gmail.com