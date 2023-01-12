Nigeria: Nine #EndSARS Protesters Released After Two Years in Prison

press release

Amnesty International welcomes the release on 10 January 2023 of Oyewole Olumide, Rasheed Tiamiyu, Moruf Adekunle, Taoreed Abiodun, Ikenna Amechi, Afeez Ariyo, Ikechukwu Eze, and Adesina Ademuyiwa detained at Agodi Correctional Centre Ibadan, Oyo state for participating in #EndSARS protests in October 2020. The Oyo State Chief Judge ordered their discharge, acquittal, and release.

"With this development, we also urge Nigerian authorities to provide information about the status of other #EndSARS protesters being held in various prisons across the country, grant their families and lawyers access to them, charge them to court, or release them from detention immediately," said Osai Ojigho Director Amnesty International Nigeria.

In October last year, our investigation shows that over 40 #EndSARS protesters are still languishing in prisons across Nigeria.

Those released yesterday were detained for well over two years and three months without trial in Agodi Correctional Centre, having previously been detained at the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of the Nigeria Force facility in Ibadan and Abolongo Prison in Oyo Town. They were detained under trumped-up charges ranging from theft, arson, possession of unlawful firearms, and murder.

Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to also release: Ayodeji Oluwasegun, Andoh Immanuel, Yakubu Olayiwola, Olaogun Ismail, Uba Chukwuma, Dosunmu Taiwo, Daniel Joy-Igbo, Yusuf Rafiu, Olawale Marcus, Muyiwa Onikoyi, Shehu Anas, Suleman Saidu, Rasheed Wasiu Bolaji, Adigun Sodiq, Sunday Okoro, Akiniran Oyetakin, Ogidi Isah, Ibrahim Adesanya, and Faruk Abdulquadri who are #EndSARS protesters detained without trial in Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos since 2020.

"All detained protesters must be immediately and unconditionally released. The Nigerian authorities must urgently respect, protect, promote and fulfill the right to peaceful protest including by publicly directing security and law enforcement agencies to stop infringing on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly," said Osai Ojigho.