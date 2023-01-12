Nigeria: Police Order Intensive Stop, Search Operation in Abuja

"We must reinvigorate stop and search, effectively man black spots and sustain the present tempo in raid of criminal hideouts," Mr Egbetokun said.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to intensify stop and search operations.

Mr Egbetokun gave the directive on Wednesday in Abuja during his familiarisation visit to the command.

He, however, warned the personnel against any form of extortion in the course of the operation.

The AIG said they should engage local communities to ensure proper security in the FCT.

Mr Egbetokun called on the personnel to work together to restore professionalism in policing and ensure efficient utilisation of resources.

The AIG said the essence of police duties was the protection and promotion of human rights, adding that, every offence is a violation of somebody's right.

He said modern policing was intelligence-led, community-based and technology-driven, as such officers and men should work harder to enhance their intelligence capacity and improve visibility policing.

The AIG said the recent deployment of newly passed out recruit constables would be a big boost to policing in the country.

He called on the command to sustain its strategic partnership with other security agencies and stakeholders.

"We must improve traffic control within the FCT. Traffic officers must be on their toes to ensure traffic flows within the FCT.

"We must reinvigorate stop and search, effectively man black spots and sustain the present tempo in raid of criminal hideouts.

"Scavenging has been banned within the FCT and we must not allow them to continue to operate," he added.

In his remark, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Sadiq Abubakar, said the command had developed and implemented operational strategies targeted at combating crime.

He said the development was in compliance with the vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

The CP said the operational policies and strategies had led to the arrest of 18 armed robbery suspects and the recovery of 1,159 exhibits, including arms and ammunition of various calibres.

He said motor vehicles and motorcycles, illicit drugs and other harmful weapons were among the exhibits recovered.

He said 24 kidnapped victims were rescued by the command and reunited with their families.

"The FCT command under my leadership is committed to ensuring that the policing ideals of the IGP, which have been effectively canvassed by the AIG, are clearly and without doubt exemplified in the command.

"Similarly, one of the foremost mandates of the command is to deliberately entrench modern policing standards, particularly respect for the Rule of Law and the Fundamental Rights of all citizens.

"I hereby restate the unalloyed dedication of myself and my team to ensuring that the impact of the policies and operational directives of the AIG, and by extension the IGP, is vigorously pursued," he said.

