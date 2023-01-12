South Africa: President Ramaphosa Offers Condolences to Senegal

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed a message of condolence to the government and people of the Republic of Senegal following a bus accident, which resulted in the death of about 40 passengers and injuries to 80 travellers.

The accident is reported to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning, 8 January 2022, when two buses collided in Senegal's central Kaffrine region.

"On behalf of the people of South Africa, the government and myself, I wish to extend our condolences to my dear brother, President Macky Sall, his government, the bereaved families and the people of Senegal for their tragic loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time of mourning their loved ones," President Ramaphosa said.