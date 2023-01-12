Nigeria: No, Nigeria's Governing APC Party Chair Adamu Didn't Say Electoral Commission Can't Stop Underage Voting

11 January 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

IN SHORT: There is zero evidence that Abdullahi Adamu, chair of the All Progressives Congress, said Nigeria's elections body didn't "have the power" to stop people under 18 from voting, or suggest that they were "citizens with the right to vote".

A top politician has said Nigeria's electoral commission "doesn't have the power" to stop people under 18 from voting in the country's upcoming elections.

That's according to a quote circulating on Facebook since early January 2023.

"INEC doesn't have the power to stop underage voters, they will all cast their vote as citizens with the right to vote," it reads.

The quote is attributed to "APC chairman". That would be Abdullahi Adamu, the national chair of the All Progressives Congress.

Nigerians are set to vote for a new president, as well as for state governors and state and national assemblies, in February and March.

According to Inec, the Independent National Electoral Commission, citizens who are under the legal voting age of 18 will not be allowed to register to vote or cast ballots.

But did Adamu really say this? We checked.

No news reports of provocative statement

The quote doesn't give any indication of when or where Adamu made the comment.

And there have been no mainstream media reports of him saying anything related to "underage voters". If Adamu had made this provocative statement it would have been reported by credible news organisations.

The quote is false.

According to Inec's regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections, there are penalties for any underage or non-Nigerian person, or someone who has taken another's identity, presenting themselves to vote. Not only will they not be allowed to vote, but they could be arrested and prosecuted.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.