Liberia: CPP Cummings Holds Talks With Chinese Envoy

Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Standard Bearer Mr. Alexander B. Cummings on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, paid a courtesy visit at the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia where he held talks with Ambassador Ren Yisheng.

The two men discussed the future of Liberia's relationship with the People's Republic of China and the importance of strong and competent leadership for Liberia's development.

Both Mr. Cummings and Amb Ren expressed confidence in the continuation of Liberia-China relationship, and the value of strong and competent leadership as invaluable to the development of nations.

During the discussion, Amb. Ren praised the leadership experiences of Mr. Cummings as "important for Liberia's future" and looks forward to working with him and others in the best interests of the two friendly nations.

For his part, the CPP Standard Bearer thanked the Chinese diplomat for the warm reception and informed him of his desire, when elected President, to work with all nations of the world to promote Liberia's best interests, which includes creating jobs for Liberians and ensuring the vibrancy of its economy so that it works for all Liberians.

The CPP Standard Bearer assured the Chinese diplomat of his commitment to Liberia's peace, security, and democracy as well as the building of mutual trust and respect toward strengthening the enduring relations between the two nations.