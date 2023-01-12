Namibia: Geingob Condemns Soldiers Burning Bodies in Mozambique

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has condemned soldiers who can be seen on video dumping bodies onto a pile of burning rubbish in Mozambique.

The short video depicts defence force members in unidentified uniforms throwing deceased bodies in a pile of burning rubble, while another soldier in the uniform of the South African Defence Force records a video.

The soldiers are believed to be part of the SADC military mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) deployed to fight Islamic extremists who have waged terror against communities in northern Mozambique.

Geingob - in his capacity as chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security - said members of the SADC military mission are being investigated on the incident.

"I further wish to categorically underscore that SADC does not condone acts reflected in the video and, once the investigations are completed, SADC will take appropriate measures, in line with international law of armed conflict," Geingob said.

The incident is believed to have taken place in November last year.

According to the United Nations World Food Programme, the insurgency in Mozambique has been blamed for more than 3 000 deaths since 2017, with more than 800 000 people displaced and more than 1 million in need of food aid.

"SADC will continue to support the Republic of Mozambique, through SAMIM, in combating terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province by neutralising the terrorist threat and restoring security in order to create a secure environment and pave the way for a sustainable development of Mozambique and the SADC region," Geingob added.