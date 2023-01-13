Southern Africa: SADC Defence Chairman Geingob Reacts to Violence Video From Mozambique

12 January 2023
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)
By Adolf Kaure

Namibian head of state and chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security regarding the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) HE Dr Hage Geingob said that the he does not not condone acts of extremist violence in Mozambique.

This comes after a recent video was circulating on social media depicting members of the defence forces throwing bodies of dead people in burning rubble.

"I wish to inform the general public that the SAMIM leadership has instituted investigations to establish the circumstances on the matter, a result of which will be shared once completed," he said.

"Once the investigations are complete, SADC will take appropriate measures, in line with international Law of Armed Conflict," according to a statement issued by the Namibian Presidency on Wednesday.

The SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) was deployed on 15 July 2021 in Cabo Delgado Province as a regional response to support the Mozambican Government to prevent terrorism and acts of violence.

Since the deployment of SAMIM, there has been significant improvement in the humanitarian and security situation, resulting in the return of Internally Displaced Persons to their areas of origin.

Geingob reiterated SADC's commitment to peace and security in the region by supporting Mozambique to maintain peace.

The presidency said the SAMIM Force has always conducted itself in a professional, efficient and responsible manner in line with applicable laws and the Rules of Engagement that govern SAMIM operations.

"SADC will continue to support Mozambique through SAMIM in combatting terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado Province by neutralising the terrorist threat and restoring security to create a secure environment and pave the way for the sustainable development of Mozambique and the SADC region."

Geingob reiterated SADC's commitment to peace and security in the region by supporting Mozambique to maintain peace.

The presidency said the SAMIM Force has always conducted itself in a professional, efficient and responsible manner in line with applicable laws and the Rules of Engagement that govern SAMIM operations.

"SADC will continue to support Mozambique through SAMIM in combatting terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado Province by neutralising the terrorist threat and restoring security to create a secure environment and pave the way for the sustainable development of Mozambique and the SADC region."

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.