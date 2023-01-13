South Africa: Eskom Welcomes Tariff Hike Amid Outrage - South African News Briefs - January 13, 2023

Cape Town — Eskom Welcomes 18.56% Tariff Hike as Nation Faces Stifled Economy, Unemployment Risks

Eskom has welcomed an 18.65% tariff increase granted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa, saying it would "positively contribute from a financial and sustainability point of view". According to Eyewitness News, trade federation Cosatu said in response that the price hike would suffocate businesses and the nation's economy by increasing unemployment. Cosatu called government to address Eskom's corruption, R400 billion debt crisis and wasteful expenditure.

Amazon's Expansion Into South Africa Still on Course, Insiders Claim

Despite cost-cutting measures, Amazon still intends to launch a marketplace in South Africa along with its Prime service later this year, Business Tech reports. This comes after the eCommerce giant dismissed over 18,000 employees as part of its annual planning process. A source went on to say that plans for expansion into Nigeria have been placed on hold.

Durban Records Major Drop in Tourist Numbers Over Festive Season Due to Sewage Spills

Over 200,000 fewer tourists have visited Durban over the festive season with figures standing at 702,735 compared to the 900,000 from same period in 2019, IOL writes. Visitors allegedly avoided the city due to water quality concerns stemming from beach closure as a result of sewage exposure. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the city faced difficult odds due to the negative publicity brought by the news of the city's water quality.