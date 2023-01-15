Nigeria: Police Kill 4 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Rifles in Bauchi

Police and members of a vigilante group have killed four suspected armed kidnappers in a gun duel in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

The police also rescued six kidnap victims in various operations carried out around Madam Forest in Duguri District.

The spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Bauchi.

He said the police recovered four AK47 rifles, one fabricated SMG rifle, one locally-made revolver pistol, one locally-made Beretta pistol, five empty magazines, twenty-two rounds of 7×62.51mm NATO ammunition, four rounds of 7×62.39mm ammunition and three Honda Bajaj motorcycles.

"Police operatives in conjunction with locals ambushed and neutralised two of the armed kidnappers, while the remaining suspects were subdued by the superior firepower from the operatives, forcing them to scamper in disarray into the nearest bushes with possible bullet wounds.

"Also, on 07/01/2023 at about 1430hrs following an intelligence report, a combined team of Police operatives in conjunction with local hunters hit kidnappers' hideout near Mansur Forest.

"Consequently, two of the bandits were neutralised. A fabricated SMG rifle and three operational motorcycles (Honda Bajaj) were equally recovered during the operation.

"Five kidnapped victims who were believed to have been kidnapped from Cheledi village of Kirfi LGA of Bauchi State were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.

"Similarly, on the 12th January 2023, Police operatives attached to Alkaleri Divisional Police headquarters acted on an intelligence report that A 14-year-old girl from Maimadi ward-Alkaleri LGA was kidnapped by some unknown armed men. A patrol team led by the divisional police officer swung into action and engaged the hoodlums at their hideout. As a result, the victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with her family," he said.