Nigeria: Governor Bello Visits Kogi Nuj Chairman Over Wife's Death

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has visited the state NUJ chairman, Adeiza Momohjimoh, over the death of his wife, Mallama Zainab Adeiza.

Bello during the visit urged the council chairman to see the death as the will of God and be strong, especially during the time of his grief, describing death as a price every mortal has to pay.

The governor said he was told of the illness of Zainab and had directed his personal physician to intervene with the view to bearing all the expenses.

He expressed regret that Zainab was billed to be the first patient to go through a surgery at the State Reference Hospital, Okene, and urged the family to take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled life.

In his remarks, Adeiza Momohjimoh said the visit of the governor would help him recover from the effect of the death, describing his late wife as not only a wife but a mother.

Prayers were offered by the chief of staff, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and for the family to bear the loss.

The state All Progressives Congress chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello and media consultant to the governor, Dr. Yemi Kolapo, were part of the governor's delegation.