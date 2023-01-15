Morocco: Liberia's Ambassador to Morocco, Richelieu a. Williams, Is Dead

Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco, Richelieu Archibald Williams, is dead, the government statement released early Saturday morning said.

Williams, who has been bedridden for a protracted period, died at the Moroccan Military Teaching Hospital in the Capital, Rabat, the statement under the signature of the Acting Chief of Protocol of Liberia, Antoinette Wolo.

"The Government of the Republic of Liberia announces with profound regret the death of H.E. Richelieu Archibald Williams, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the Kingdom of Morocco.

"This sad and mournful event occurred at the L'Hôpital Militaire d'Instruction Mohammed V, Rabat, Kingdom of Morocco Friday, January 13, 2023, after a period of illness," the release said.

A native of Maryland County, Williams was commissioned and sent off to Rabat by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on November 30, 2017. She described him at the time as one of her favorite government officials, and sending him away was a hard decision, but it had to be done.

"We are taking one of our favorite ones to make him Ambassador," she said, while urging him to build and strengthen strong relationships that would enhance closer cooperation and foster bilateral ties with the Kingdom of Morocco."

She described him as an institutional person as manifested by his performances wherever he had served.

Prior to his preferment by President Sirleaf for the ambassadorial post to Morocco, Williams served the Sirleaf administration as Director-General of the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA) for many years. He was also appointed acting head of the Roberts International Airport (RIA), regarded as Liberia's premier airport. In these positions he served concomitantly.

Due to his "vast experience" the government tasked him with the responsibility of ensuring the speedy implementation of emergency repair works that were being done on the airport's runway, taxiway and apron.

Meanwhile, the government said in its release on Saturday that the funeral arrangements for the late Liberian diplomat will be announced later.