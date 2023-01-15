Nigeria: One Dead, Another Rescued in Mile-2 Tanker Accident

15 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos — The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued one person and recovered another dead from a fuel tanker accident, in the early hours Sunday at Otto Wharf Bus Stop on Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

According to Adeseye, the incident was reported at 04:02am today, Sunday.

A 45,000 litres diesel-laden tanker, heading towards Oshodi from Apapa, fell on a stationary towing van while negotiating its way through barriers introduced by tolls collectors.

"The resultant accident was mitigated by the Sari-Iganmu Fire Crew of the Agency from resulting in fire outbreak and secondary incident.

"However, of the two male adults involved, one was rescued alive with varying degrees of injuries and was rushed to the hospital, while the other was recovered suspected dead.

"The evacuation of the remains of the tanker and towing van is ongoing with any atom of further danger completely averted to bring the operations to a logical conclusion," Adeseye, the fire boss, stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.