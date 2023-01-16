Nigeria: Terrorists Burn Catholic Priest Alive in Niger State

Until his death, Achi was attached to St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

Terrorists, in the early hours of Sunday, burnt a Catholic priest, Isaac Achi, alive in the Paikoro Local Government area in Niger State

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that when the attackers could not gain access to the well-fortified building where the priest was living, they set it ablaze.

Until his death, Mr Achi was attached to St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger.

Confirming the incident, Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in the state, said another priest was shot during the attack.

"On 15/01/2023 at about 0300hrs, armed bandits invaded the Parish residence of one Rev. Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church, along Daza road, Kafin-Koro, Paikoro LGA," Mr Abiodun wrote in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the bandits reportedly attempted to gain entrance into the residence, but seems difficult and set the house ablaze, while the said Rev. Father was burnt to death.

"A colleague of the Rev. Father identified as Father Collins was equally shot in the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene. Police tactical teams attached to Kafin-Koro Div were immediately drafted to the scene, but the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

"The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele Ayodeji had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as an investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced."

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger, State has condemned the killing of the priest. In a statement, the CAN Chairman of the state, Bulu Yohanna, called on the Nigerian government and security agencies to arrest the spate of killings across the country.

He called for an investigation into the attack on the priests, adding that the culprits must be brought to book.

"Enough of the attacks and wanton killings of innocent Nigerian citizens. One of the primary responsibilities of government is to protect the lives and property of the people you govern," he said.

Mr Yohanna also sent his condolence to the Catholic Diocese of Minna, the parishioners of the church and the family of the slain priest. He prays for the repose of the soul of Mr Achi.