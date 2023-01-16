Nigeria: $100,000 Up for Grab As Big Brother Titans Reality TV Show Debuts

The maiden edition of Africa's most anticipated reality TV show, Big Brother Titans begins this Sunday, January 15, 2023.

The live show will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one Big Brother House for 72 days and they will play the game for the ultimate prize of $100,000.

According to the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, the show will thrill the TV audience with 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans House.

This edition of Big Brother Titans will hold in South Africa, with regular BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and BB Mzansi host, Lawrence Maleka, as co-hosts.

Big Brother Titans will air on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

Viewers are expected to see favourite segments of Big Brother's House, including diary sessions, arena games, Saturday night parties, and daily tasks. Shower hour and other obscene scenes will be censored. BBTitans is rated 18.

The last man or woman standing will walk away with a cash prize $100,000 and other mouthwatering prizes.

Big Brother Titans is proudly sponsored by Flutterwave, Bamboo, and Lotto Star.

Viewers across the African continent will also be able to keep their favourite housemates on the show through the voting options available on Africa Magic website, MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Big Brother Titans will also be available to stream on Showmax. Fans of BBNaija and BBMzansi in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and 45 other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can follow the drama 24/7 on the streaming service.