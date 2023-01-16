Nigeria: Fans Hail Big Brother Over Fascinating Decor for #BBTitans

15 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Fans are expressing excitement on the fascinating decor of the set of Big Brother Titans, the latest season of the African version of the Banijay reality TV format, which started tonight, with contestants from South Africa and Nigeria.

The show, BBTitans which kicked off on January 15 (today) has got lots of positive ratings from netizens with the top-tier interior design of the house.

From the visuals obtained so far from the house and the feelers from the viewers, it seems the show is so far, meeting its mark.

The show, which promises to be the biggest takeover on African TV screens, will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one Big Brother House, playing the game for the ultimate prize of $100,000.

According to the Executive Head, Content, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, the show will entertain the audience with 10 weeks of undiluted entertainment from the Big Brother Titans' house.

