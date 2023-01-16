Nigeria: Atiku, Saraki, Others Visit Victims of Plateau Truck Accident

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, visited scores of injured party supporters at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), who were involved in a road accident which occurred in Mangu local government area of Plateau State on Saturday.

This is even as the PDP presidential candidate suspended all campaign engagements slated for Sunday, January 15, 2023 to mourn the 16 persons who died in the accident.

Recall that earlier on Sunday, the State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the death of 16 persons with 83 others sustaining various degrees of injuries in the accident involving a truck conveying the PDP supporters on Pankshin-Jos Road in Panyam, Mangu local government area of the State.

PDP chieftain and immediate-past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who accompanied Atiku on the visit to JUTH alongside other party chieftains, to commiserate with the accident victims, disclosed the visit via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

Saraki wrote: "Just left the University Teaching Hospital, Jos, in company with our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar @atiku, to visit the victims of the unfortunate road traffic accident.

"I commend Alhaji Atiku Abubakar's decision to suspend all other campaign engagements slated for today, recognising that the well-being of the people is paramount and should take precedence over every other activity.

"We took the time to meet with every single patient, offering them words of comfort and encouragement while expressing gratitude to the hardworking medical team.

"Furthermore, he and the entire PDP family promised the bereaved families that the death of their loved ones will not be in vain.

"We are confident that the Nigeria of their dreams, which the departed ones strongly believed can be achieved through a PDP government at both the state and federal levels, will come true under Alhaji Atiku's leadership."