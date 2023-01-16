Nigeria: 21 Die, 95 Injured in Bauchi, Plateau Road Accidents

Five people have reportedly lost their lives while 12 people were injured in a fatal crash that occurred at Kili village in Darazo local government, Darazo - Kari Federal Highway, Bauchi State.

Report of the Road Traffic Crash (RTC) indicated that it happened at 0137hrs on Saturday while the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) was called at 0140 hours taking the personnel nine minutes to arrive at the scene at 0149 hrs.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace Hummer commercial bus on the fleet of the NURTW and a white Peugeot Boxer bus also used for commercial purposes.

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed that 21 people comprising 16 male adults and 5 female adults were involved in the fatal crash out of which 5 people made up of 3 female adults and 2 male adults were killed on the spot of the crash.

Also, 12 people made up of 10 male adults and 2 female adults were variously injured with bruises while the probable cause of the crash was dangerous driving (DGD).

FRSC said, "No items were recovered at the scene from any of the victims while the obstruction was immediately cleared to allow for free flow of traffic within the spot."

The action taken by personnel of the FRSC was the evacuation of all the injured victims and the corpses to the General Hospital in Darazo for medical attention and deposition in the morgue.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) had also confirmed the death of 16 persons, while 83 others sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the truck conveying supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that crashed in Panyam, Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

A statement signed by the public enlightenment officer, FRSC Plateau State, Peter Longsan, and made available to LEADERSHIP in Jos said that " A fatal road traffic crash occurred on 14 January, 2023 along Pankshin - Jos Road Plateau State at about 5:00 pm. It was a lone crash involving a truck conveying PDP supporters from a campaign rally in Plateau Central Zone of the state."

The statement added that, "The number of people involved was 99, 16 people adult male lost their lives while 83 people sustained various degree of injuries."

According to the statement, those injured were taken to hospitals in Panyam and Mangu town by FRSC operatives of Pankshin Unit Command. He added that the corpses of the victims were deposited in the mortuary.

FRSC said the unfortunate crash happened as a result of excessive speed and overloading, which led to loss of control and resulted in the crash.