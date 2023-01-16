Nigeria: 2023 - Tinubu Meets APC Candidates, Speaks On His Health, Collaboration

"I, therefore, rededicate myself to the victory of you all just as I do for myself. As you can see, They call me weak but I am canvassing back and forth and, in every corner and space of the nation."

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the speculations regarding his health and physical fitness to serve as president.

Mr Tinubu, during a meeting with candidates of the APC in Abuja on Sunday, said he is campaigning more than his opponents despite being regarded as "weak."

Those in attendance were the governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party.

While the presidential and the National Assembly elections hold on 25 February, the governorship and State Assembly polls hold on 11 March.

Speculations on Tinubu's health

The APC candidate is facing scrutiny on several fronts including his health, educational record, age.

The visible trembling of hands and slur speeches have generated speculations that it could be early stages of Parkinson's disease.

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, while reacting to the viral "Baba wey no well" song performed by the Pyrate Confraternity in August 2022, cited examples of people that lived long with Parkinson's disease.

Mr Tinubu's running mate, Kashim Shettima, last week dismissed the speculations on the health status of Mr Tinubu, noting that it is just a lack of sleep.

Mr Shettima added that his principal is healthier than him.

Mr Tinubu, 70, told the APC candidates that despite being called weak, he is working more than his opponents to win next month's presidential poll.

"I, therefore, rededicate myself to the victory of you all just as I do for myself. As you can see, They call me weak but I am canvassing back and forth and, in every corner and space of the nation.

"My opponents are not. I am outworking them because this election is a great mission for me, much more than my personal ambition," he said.

Let's work together

Mr Tinubu said victory for him and all the candidates running on the APC platform in coming elections requires collaboration.

He urged all the candidates to ensure that they strive to deliver everyone contesting in the party.

"We have to act like the broom, the symbol of our party. A stick cannot clean any dirt but coming together under the band as one, we can sweep aside all the bad and wrong things that impede our nation's growth and development.

"As individuals, we must strive to win our respective elections. But that is not enough. We have to work together to deliver everyone contesting in our party. The presidential election, for example, is not solely about Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is your project as well.

"We need each other. Whatever position you are contesting, you need me as much as I need you. If I work for you, I am helping myself; if you mobilise for me, you are working for yourself at the same time," he said.

The meeting was attended by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, many governors of the party as well as members of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).