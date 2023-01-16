South Africa: National Shutdown Threat in Protest Against Eskom's Rolling Blackouts and Tariff Hikes

15 January 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

A national shutdown might be looming in response to the Eskom tariff hikes and ongoing rolling blackouts.

The recent approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), the energy regulator, to increase the Eskom tariff to 18.65% for 2023 and a 12.74% hike for 2024 has prompted the threat of a national shutdown.

The nationwide shutdown has been endorsed by members of the public, civil society organisations and political parties across various social media platforms, with many planning to either march to the Union Buildings or Eskom's Megawatt Park offices in Johannesburg.

MASIYE! Food is extremely expensive, no jobs, loadshedding at it peak, crime, EVERYTHING is falling apart! We need to save us. #NationalShutdown -- Yaya Mavundla (@YayaRSA) January 13, 2023

However, a date and venue for the shutdown have not been announced.

A movement under the banner People's Movement for Change (PMC) says it will join other civil society organisations to protest against power cuts to put pressure on Eskom and the government.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) is also one of the political parties that have endorsed the shutdown and have called on the government to stop mismanaging Eskom and end rolling blackouts.

