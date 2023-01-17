South Africa: Gatvol Citizens Threaten Eskom and Government With Legal Action, Demand Stop to Rolling Blackouts

analysis

Several South African politicians and business people have instructed a legal team from seven law firms to demand that the government stops cutting the country's power. If this cannot be done, they want an explanation. The group also wants fair compensation for the damage caused by rolling blackouts and for the government to play open cards about South Africa's energy crisis.

The South African government and Eskom have until the end of the week to respond to a legal letter demanding that an end be put to load shedding - or explain why it cannot be done.

The letter is addressed to Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said he would check on Tuesday morning to see if their legal department had received the letter.

The power utility cancelled a media briefing, scheduled for 5pm on Monday, due to a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa cancelled his plans to attend the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos and remained in the country to deal with the electricity crisis.

Stage 6 load shedding was implemented on 11 January. Mantshantsha said Eskom would reduce this to stages 4 and 5 from...