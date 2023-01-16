Nigeria: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido Win Big At AFRIMA

16 January 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy award-winning Nigerian act Burna Boy has again proved that he's truly the 'African Giant, as he has been adjudged the Best Act in Africa at the 8th edition of the prestigious All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA.

He also won the Best Album of the Year award, beating the likes of South African Kabza De Small, and Didi B from Vote d' Ivoire among others to clinch the award.

However, the Ivorian singer, Didi B went home with the Song of the Year Award.

Other Nigerian singers that won awards on the night were Wizkid who walked away with Best Act in West Africa award, Davido (Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music) while Adekunle Gold won two awards: Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop, featuring Davido.

Best Female Act in West Africa award went to Guinean singer, Manamba Kanye.

The awards night, which was held at the 15,000 capacity Dakar Arena in Diamniadio, Senegal climaxed the four days festival of music to celebrate African music superstars.

The glamorous event featured performances from Ghana's rapper Black Sherif, and Psquare among other acts.

