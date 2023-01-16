Liberia: Former VP Boakai Discharged From Hospital After Weeklong Stay

Monrovia — Former Vice President and Standard Bearer of the Unity Party Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai has walked out of the facilities of the ELWA Hospital following a brief period of medical observation and a deserved time of relaxation.

The Former Vice President checked into the ELWA Hospital last Sunday when he felt a bit uneasy about his health and wellbeing.

Before leaving the local hospital today, Ambassador Boakai thanked Dr. Socra and the hospital staff, extending maximum appreciation to them for the high level of professionalism exhibited towards him and other patients at the facility. He added that he was especially moved by the good care shown him while at the hospital.

He then called on all Liberians to have trust, faith, and confidence in their fellow Liberians who are medical doctors in hospitals across the country.

The Office also wants to inform the public that the Former Vice President was associated with the discussion that led to the construction of the new wing of the ELWA Hospital and had traveled to the United States on a number of occasions to follow up on the project.