Africa: Statement By CAF On Political Remarks At Opening Ceremony of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022

15 January 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
press release

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") is under an obligation and a duty, in accordance with its Regulations and Statutes and those of FIFA not to participate or get involved in politics and to be neutral on matters of a political nature.

CAF has been informed that certain political statements were made during the opening ceremony of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Algeria 2022 on Friday 13 January 2023 in Algiers.

These political statements are not the statements of CAF and do not reflect the views or opinions of CAF as a politically neutral organisation.

CAF will investigate and look into the political statements and events at the opening ceremony of the TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022 and assess whether there was compliance with the CAF and FIFA Regulations and Statutes. CAF will give an update in this regard in due course.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.