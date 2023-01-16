Africa: Statement By CAF On Political Remarks At Opening Ceremony of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022

press release

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") is under an obligation and a duty, in accordance with its Regulations and Statutes and those of FIFA not to participate or get involved in politics and to be neutral on matters of a political nature.

CAF has been informed that certain political statements were made during the opening ceremony of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") Algeria 2022 on Friday 13 January 2023 in Algiers.

These political statements are not the statements of CAF and do not reflect the views or opinions of CAF as a politically neutral organisation.

CAF will investigate and look into the political statements and events at the opening ceremony of the TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022 and assess whether there was compliance with the CAF and FIFA Regulations and Statutes. CAF will give an update in this regard in due course.