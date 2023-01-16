Nigeria: Why Nigerians Need to Elect Northeasterner As President - Reno Omokri

Former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has given reasons why Nigeria needs to elect a northeastern as president.

According to him, 57 years after Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, the region has not produced a president again.

Pastor Omokri said this in his 97th series on why he believes Atiku, who is from northeast Nigeria, is the best choice for Nigerians.

He said thus:

"Day 97 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: On this day in 1966, the Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, was murdered by Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna. Since that day, 57 years ago, no other person from the Northeast has led Nigeria. In the interest of justice, equity and fairness, it is time to elect another Northeastern leader.

That is why I invite you and your family and friends to please vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Election Day, Saturday, February 25, 2023 to help heal the wounds of January 15, 1966, and put that day of infamy forever behind us.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Meanwhile, in his 96th series, pastor Omokri said that "Nigeria needs is sober minded leader" and he said Atiku is the only candidate that meets that criteria.

He said thus:

"Day 96 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Northern Nigeria should realise that drug abuse is the regions biggest problem. Not insecurity. Insecurity can destroy the economy, but drugs will destroy the youths. And without youths, there is no future. So, the question is this: How can Arewa justify voting a known drug lord given the current realities?

And one of the next biggest challenges Northern Nigerians face is the destruction of the textile and agricultural sectors, by the indiscriminate importation of cheaper foreign goods, of which Peter Obi is the chief culprit. Does Arewa want to destroy herself by empowering her exploiter?

Research why Dangote's tomato paste factory in Kano had to shut down, and while NASCO cereals and biscuits are facing reduced market shares. It is because of people like Peter Obi, who import cheaper alternatives and destroy Arewa's economy in the process.

What Nigeria needs is sober minded leader, whose body and mind has not been destroyed by narcotics and excessive drinking, and who believes in developing local industries, by investing in made in Nigeria goods and services.

With his investments in Rico Gardo, Adama Beverages, Gotel, Intels, Chicken Cottage, Atiku Farms and the American University of Nigeria, AUN, Yola, amongst others, through which he has given emolument to tens of thousands of Nigerians, Waziri Atiku Abubakar is your man.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, vote for Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party if you want improved power and an uninterrupted school year.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.