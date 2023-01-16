South Africa: Energy Crisis Puts Water, Food Security at Greater Risk - South African News Briefs - January 16, 2023

Cape Town — Load Shedding Putting Food Security at Greater Risk, Farmers Warn

The Transvaal Agricultural Union has called on government to exempt farmers from load shedding as recent intense power cuts have put food security at risk, IOL reports. Producers of temperature regulated products said that shelf life cannot be guaranteed. Irrigation has also been affected due to lower diesel supplies, ending production for some potato farmers.

Hout Bay Reopened Following Temporary Closure Due to Sewage Spill

The City of Cape Town as elected to reopen Hout Bay Beach after water quality testing revealed e.coli levels to be within the minimum requirement, Eyewitness News reports.

A sewage spill caused by faulty sewer pumps affected by load shedding prompted the precautionary measure to close the beach. An investigation also found that reticulation pipes were blocked by by foreign objects such as carpets, tin, and animal carcasses.

Water Supply Limitations Loom Due to Load Shedding, City of Cape Town Warns

Prolonged power cuts have prompted the City of Cape Town to call on residents to restrict their water usage to prevent supply limitations in high-lying, mountainous areas, News24 writes. According to acting mayoral committee member for Water and Sanitation Siseko Mbandezi, extended Stage 6 power cuts have affected reservoirs which cannot fill up fast, as well as water treatment plants.