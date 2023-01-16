Africa: Rabiu Becomes Fourth Richest Man in Africa

Founder/Chairman, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has claimed the title of Africa's fourth-richest man, displacing Egypt's richest person, Nassef Sawiris. This is coming months after Rabiu rose to the position of Nigeria's second-richest man by exceeding the fortune of Nigerian telecom tycoon Mike Adenuga.

According to information from Forbes, Rabiu's net worth has increased by more than $2.4 billion in the last year, from $4.9 billion to $7.6 billion. Consequently, he is currently Africa's fourth-richest man, behind fellow Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote and two South African billionaires, Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer.

He surpassed Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, whose net worth stands was $7.3 billion after rising above $7.6 billion.

The majority of Sawiris' wealth comes from his holdings in Adidas and OCI N.V., making him the richest individual in both North Africa and the Arab world.

However, the source of Rabiu's $7.6 billion fortune is his manufacturing company, BUA Group, which is one of the continent's fastest-growing manufacturing conglomerates. Rabiu is currently Africa's fourth-richest man and the second-richest man in Nigeria.

The Nigerian billionaire owns the majority of both BUA Foods, which went public in 2022, and BUA Cement, his flagship cement company which is publicly traded.

The Nigeria-based BUA Group's integrated food business unit, BUA Foods, is in operation.

The activities of BUA Sugar Refinery Limited, BUA Oil Mills Limited, IRS Flour, IRS Pasta, and BUA Rice Limited are all included in its operations.

Rabiu's net worth has increased from $4.9 billion to $7.6 billion since the company's shares were listed on the Nigerian Exchange a year ago, as of the time of this article.