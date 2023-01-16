Africa: TotalEnergies U-17 Afcon 2023 - Holders Cameroon Seal Spot in Algeria

Defending Champions Cameroon have secured qualification to the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Nations Cup 2023 scheduled for Algeria.

Coach Jean Pierre Fiala Fiala's Cameroon team outclassed the Central African Republic 4-0 in the tournament's opener, with a brace from Ecole de Football Brasseries du Cameroun's Dorinel Yondjo Matah and further goals from Collins Akamba and Tize Abib.

In Cameroon's second outing on Sunday, they overcame a nervous first-half, to beat Congo Brazzaville 2-0.

Dorinel Yondjo Matah took his goal tally to three thanks to a 79th minute goal that gave Cameroon the lead, before Harouna Djibirin fired in the second deep in added time.

That win guaranteed Cameroon's place amongst the top two in the tournament, and automatically earns them a spot in the next TotalEnergies U17 AFCON.

The three nations tournament organized in Cameroon's coastal city of Limbe is expected to produce two nations which will complete the 12 teams to compete in the expanded event.

Central African Republic and Congo Brazzaville, will battle for the last ticket, to complete the list of 12 nations qualified for the Continental event.

Cameroon are the defending champions of the competition. They won the competition in Tanzania back in 2019.

Hosts Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Senegal , Mali, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Zambia have secured their tickets for the event.

The TotalEnergies U17 AFCON 2023 will run from the 29th of April to 19th of May 2023, in Algeria.