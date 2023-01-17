Nigeria: Delta 2023 - Omo-Agege Challenges PDP's Oborevwori to Public Debate

Mr Omo-Agege said he and Mr Oborevwori must submit the report cards of their stewardship to their Constituents in Urhobo land in the full view of Deltans and Nigerians in general.

Deputy Senate President and Delta All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has challenged the People's Democratic Party, (PDP,) governorship candidate and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, to a public debate on their stewardship to the Urhobo people of Delta Central Senatorial District.

Mr Omo-Agege threw the challenge, Monday in Orerokpe, headquarters of Okpe Local Government Area where the ongoing ward to ward campaign of the APC started for the new week.

Mr Oborevwori hails from the local government area.

"I hereby use this opportunity to challenge Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the PDP to a debate on national television to give account of our stewardship so far to the people we represent."

Mr Omo-Agege said the 2023 governorship election in Delta State is basically between APC and PDP and therefore, expected Mr Oborevwori and himself, both Urhobos, to submit the report cards of their stewardship to their Constituents, in the full view of Deltans and Nigerians in general.

He said it would be interesting for Mr Oborevwori, as Speaker and number three citizen of Delta State, with all the development projects sited by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his own Owa-Alero village, to say what he brought to his own constituents, even with all the loans he approved for the governor.

Also, he demanded an explanation on how N20 billion approved and expended on the abandoned PTI/Orerokpe/Eku/Abraka Road by the Okowa administration in which Speaker Oborevwori is a key member, was spent. He also demanded to know why the Orerokpe Stadium was abandoned.

"Painfully, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa brought Speaker Oborevwori as candidate of the PDP to cover his tracks but all ethnic groups in Delta State are opposed to the bad choice of Okowa for a successor."

He committed to completing the PTI/Orerokpe/Eku/Abraka Road, construct the bridge that links Agbarho and Orerokpe, and ensure that the abandoned Sapele Technical College is revived when elected governor of Delta State.

Earlier, Mr Omo-Agege's running mate, Friday Osanebi, noted that the appropriation of all funds in the state is by Mr Oborevwori, but lamented that the speaker, an Okpe son, could not use his office to attract anything significant to his constituency.

The APC Candidate for the seat of the Okpe LGA in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hero Omwirhven, a lawyer, said the House of Assembly is not a place you send touts to, and promised to be dedicated if elected member of the house.

"I will carefully read through all documents that come my way before signing, I will not sign away the fortunes of my constituents" he said.

Ede Dafinone, senatorial candidate for Delta Central, posited that all candidates of the APC are credible and it was time for Deltans and Nigerians at large, to enjoy good governance.

At Aghalokpe, Mr Omo-Agege paid a visit to his maternal family compound where prayers for his victory at the 2023 governorship election were offered by the head of the Onokpayunu family, Akika Adota.

The APC also visited Adeje.

Ima Niboro

Director, Communications and Media Strategy,

Delta APC Campaign Council.

Member, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

16th January, 2022