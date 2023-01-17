Gambia: Steve Biko's Adama Bojang Scores First Hat-Trick in Gambia's Top-Flight

The Gambia U20 and Steve Biko forward Adama Bojang has scored three goals in his side's last outing to become the first player to get a hat-trick in this season's GFF First Division league.

Bojang was a key figure in Biko's run to securing promotion to the top-flight from the second league. He seems not abating from his fine form as he carries on scoring for his team who continued their good start in this season.

The giant killers - as they are nicknamed - thrashed Brikama United 4-1 on Friday at the Bakau Mini Stadium in match week two of the top tier.

Bojang opened the scoreline in the 38th minute before Brikama United's Mustapha Drammeh equalised in the 61st minute. Biko's number 25 added his second in the 72nd minute before Yankuba Touray added their third goal three minutes later. Forward Bojang scored from the spot kick to complete his hat-trick.

Elsewhere at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Old Yundum, Falcons drew 1-1 to GAF, both goals coming in the second half. The Khaki boys first scored courtesy of Samsideen Badjie through a penalty before the Blue Army's Saikou Sidibe levelled the scoreline.