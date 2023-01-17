Gambia: Steve Biko's Adama Bojang Scores First Hat-Trick in Gambia's Top-Flight

16 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The Gambia U20 and Steve Biko forward Adama Bojang has scored three goals in his side's last outing to become the first player to get a hat-trick in this season's GFF First Division league.

Bojang was a key figure in Biko's run to securing promotion to the top-flight from the second league. He seems not abating from his fine form as he carries on scoring for his team who continued their good start in this season.

The giant killers - as they are nicknamed - thrashed Brikama United 4-1 on Friday at the Bakau Mini Stadium in match week two of the top tier.

Bojang opened the scoreline in the 38th minute before Brikama United's Mustapha Drammeh equalised in the 61st minute. Biko's number 25 added his second in the 72nd minute before Yankuba Touray added their third goal three minutes later. Forward Bojang scored from the spot kick to complete his hat-trick.

Elsewhere at the Late Ousman Saho football field in Old Yundum, Falcons drew 1-1 to GAF, both goals coming in the second half. The Khaki boys first scored courtesy of Samsideen Badjie through a penalty before the Blue Army's Saikou Sidibe levelled the scoreline.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.