Gambia: Yankuba Minteh Voted 'Found of the Year' By Former Odense Players

Gambian international footballer Yankuba Minteh has been voted the 'Found of the Year' by former players of his club Odense Boldklub.

"With his great performances this fall, Yankuba Minteh has quickly made himself noticed, and that's why the club's former players voted him this evening as the Found of the Year at the annual Tradition Party.

"Big congratulations to Yankuba, who at the same time received a nice gift from our good partner, Drewsens Odense," the club stated on its Facebook page last Friday.

The Gambian winger, who is interesting a suitor in the Serie A in this January window, has been a sensation for the Danish club, developing within the youth ranks in less three months which earned him a promotion to the first team in October last year.

The youngster didn't look back as he continued to help his team, producing stellar performances constantly.

Just last Saturday, Minteh netted the lone goal in their side's first training match of the year against their cooperation club from Næstved Boldklub. He scored two minutes into the game.