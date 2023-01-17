Gambia: Yankuba Minteh Voted 'Found of the Year' By Former Odense Players

16 January 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

Gambian international footballer Yankuba Minteh has been voted the 'Found of the Year' by former players of his club Odense Boldklub.

"With his great performances this fall, Yankuba Minteh has quickly made himself noticed, and that's why the club's former players voted him this evening as the Found of the Year at the annual Tradition Party.

"Big congratulations to Yankuba, who at the same time received a nice gift from our good partner, Drewsens Odense," the club stated on its Facebook page last Friday.

The Gambian winger, who is interesting a suitor in the Serie A in this January window, has been a sensation for the Danish club, developing within the youth ranks in less three months which earned him a promotion to the first team in October last year.

The youngster didn't look back as he continued to help his team, producing stellar performances constantly.

Just last Saturday, Minteh netted the lone goal in their side's first training match of the year against their cooperation club from Næstved Boldklub. He scored two minutes into the game.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.