West Africa: ECOWAS Human Rights Day Celebration in Honor of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Monrovia — Monday, January 16, 2023, marks 17 years since H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in as the first woman to be elected as president of an African country. In recognition of this momentous achievement, in 2016, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) designated January 16 as Human Rights Day, to be observed in the region annually in former President Sirleaf's honor.

To commemorate the 6th anniversary of ECOWAS Human Rights Day, the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) is convening distinguished speakers and accomplished artists for a celebratory event.

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023; 4:00pm GMT

Location: The EJS Center, Tubman Boulevard, Monrovia, Liberia

Speakers will include H.E. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara[EB1] ; EJS Center Interim Executive Director, Oley Dibba-Wadda; writer Beulah Nimene; former Special Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to Liberia, Amb. Tunde Ajisomo; and Senator from River Gee County, Sen. Conmany Wesseh.

The event will also feature a performance from the iconic musical artist Yatta Zoe. She will perform two songs including her hit song Belle Yallah about the notorious prison which housed political prisoners and was permanently closed by President Sirleaf.

About the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development:

The EJS Center was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for change across Africa by helping unleash its most abundant untapped power--its women. Through a unique blend of programming, advocacy, research, and exhibitions, the Center advances women's public leadership and social development on the continent. As the first democratically elected woman president in Africa, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is passionate about supporting the next generation of women in public leadership.