Liberia: Youth for Change Recognizes VP Howard-Taylor for Service to Humanity in Commemoration of Her 60th Birthday

16 January 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — The Executive Director of Youth for Change, a local youth organization in Liberia, Alex Devine, as part of an effort to celebrate the legacy of Chief Doctor Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Tuesday, January 17, host "In Conversation With," a program designed for emerging leaders to hear, learn, and be inspired.

According to Devine, the program "In Conversation with" is a flagship program dedicated to the storytelling of successful Liberians for their pivotal role to humanity and service to country.

He said the program will begin on Monday, January 17 which having to be the 60th birthday of Her Excellency, Cllr. Chief, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia for her consistent service to humanity which has been recognized across Africa.

"On January 17, 2023, in celebration of VP Taylor's 60th birthday, we will host the Honorable Vice President at the theater of the Ministerial complex with approximately 400 cross sections of Young people from different persuasion, religious beliefs, and career path to inspire, influence, teach, and shape their thinking as a deliberate effort to developing more transformative leaders rather than self-seeking once for Liberia.

According to him, VP Taylor will be the very first Guest to sit on the platform "In Conversation With" along with her Special International Guest Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone on the panel.

He further said: Storytelling has been recognized by the world as the most powerful means that LEADERS of influence used to teach, and shape the thinking of the young generation.

According to Devine, when a story catches the attention of its audience, they are more likely to absorb the message and meaning within the story that will help build leaders for leadership challenges in Liberia and the program in Conversation with has been designed as a space for emerging leaders to hear, learn, and be inspired

