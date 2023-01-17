Liberia: CDC Secretary General Koijee Warns Nimba County Officials to Stop Mistaking Personal Interest for County's Interest

Seclepia City, Nimba Co. — Jefferson Koijee, the Secretary General of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has urged officials of Nimba County to put their county's interest over personal's interest.

The CDC Secretary General made the statement in Seclepia City, Nimba County at the launch of the "Nimba For Weah" 2023 over the weekend.

Koijee who happens to be the Mayor of the City of Monrovia did not name those officials from Nimba County he says are putting their interests over the county.

However, in recent times, Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson has criticized the George Weah-led government for not doing much for the people of Nimba County thereby calling on the people of the county not to support the re-election bid of President Weah.

The CDC SG, speaking to a cross-section of people in Seclepia City, told the gathering that no matter where you are from, once you are a Liberian, you must be given a opportunity to serve your country.

"It doesn't matter whether you got 50 Nimbaians (people from Nimba County) in different positions that should not be the reason for people from Lofa County to say they will not vote because so so Nimba people in the government," Koijee said.

He added: "That comment undermines a country and divides people. Liberia needs a sense of unity, other countries are going ahead."

The CDC SG also cautions the people of Nimba County to stop using division adding that division only benefits an individual and not the entire county.

"For far too long people have been using the thing they called Nimba County interest, our people's interest. Let people find different a message. Let people stop mistaking their interest to be collective interest," he said.

Koijee added: "This county has gone through so much to the extent that individuals in this county have benefited only because they have purported to be in the interest of this county."

According to Koijee, it is not only the leader that can develop a country. He added that it is the mindset of the people that can develop the country.

He told the gathering of Nimba County residents that they should not base on the perception that not many people from their county are in government but rather on what their county can benefit from the government.

He furthers: "I do not want to believe that you people of Nimba County are saying that you will decide because there is a perception that there are more other people from different regions in the government. You should be asking what is in it for Nimba County. What Nimba County has benefited and what Nimba has to benefit."

Koijee also calls on the people of Nimba County to change the narrative of division and focus more on unity and development.

"This is about time that the finest sons and daughters of this county from in the diaspora and across Liberia come and launch a revolution, a revolution that will not see religions, tribes. A revolution that stands against division but a revolution that will focus more on peace and development," koijee said.

He added: "Sometimes, people can take advantage of the popular support of our people. All of the things that are going on in this county. If few people say they are not happy then all of you guys should not be happy but when they are happy you should be happy with them."