Liberia: Actively Vetting Representative Aspirants

Monrovia — A local civil society group, Change Makers Network, says it will endeavor to bring together a group of committed, visionary and patriotic Liberians who have expressed the desire to contest and demonstrate through practical actions, to have the needed democratic credentials that fit our standard of good governance. This is irrespective of one's political party, religious background, tribal background, and gender.

According to the group, being cognizant of the fact that it is almost impossible for any single individual to successfully inspire the needed change in the House of Representatives as decisions are made by the majority, the Change Makers Network hopes to bring a group of like-minded aspirants (some of whom are current lawmakers) together with a single goal of transforming Liberia.

"To achieve this goal, we have designed a set of evaluation criteria by which we are actively vetting representative aspirants. We are contacting those who have passed our evaluation criteria and will be announcing them to the public very soon."

The rationale is to build a bloc of like-minded legislators accounting for simple majority of the total membership of the House of Representatives, who hold themselves accountable to highest level of integrity and transparency and to inspire change through legislative processes by enacting good laws, enhancing rigidity in their oversight over the other branches of government, review contracts and ensure benefits for Liberians and, ensure that the national budget meets the development needs of the Liberian people, etc.

It is expected that the bloc of legislators will make up the Change Makers Network that can be trusted to set a new agenda for the country and its people, ensuring transparency and accountability. To legalize this process, the recruited aspirants will sign a binding agreement that focuses on elements of good governance and punishment for violation. This binding agreement will be available in the public domain.

The Grassroots Alternative Movement holds the strongest conviction that having a bloc of legislators that will commit to upholding the rules in every way possible, will not only issue a sobriety check to the Executive and stop it from compounding the country's problems that have approached a watershed dimension, but will complement the change agenda that actualizes the real Liberian dream.

They believe the legislature must not be viewed as a task dedicated to a privileged few, but a revolution that requires the collective involvement of all Liberians irrespective of tribe, religion, tradition, education or economic status.

" It must concern the motorbike and keh-keh riders, taxi and bus drivers, yana-boys, market women who struggle to make ends meet, the artisanal farmers and fishermen, and all those who survive on handy work from day to day. It must concern those who are unable to send their children to school due to poverty and it must concern those who cannot afford to pay house rent due to lack of jobs and above all, it must concern all Liberians who care about the development of Liberia."

Purpose of the group

If the majority members of the House of Representatives who practice a culture of bad governance, and hurting Liberia and Liberians as we see in the measure of the high maternal mortality rates, malnutrition, lack of farm to market roads, poor healthcare systems, the national security threat pose by vulnerable youths (Zogos) and overall lower standard of living, are replaced with good people who are servant leaders with integrity, nationalism and who care deeply about the future and national interest of the country above their personal interests, then Liberia will develop and lift people out of poverty.

In a statement issued Thursday January 12, 2023, 'change Makers Network' said, if Liberians must change the country, they must change the corrupt minds in the House of Representatives. Therefore, as a group their focus is directed towards the caliber of men and women vying for legislative seats across the 73 political districts in the impending general and presidential elections.

"We must choose candidates who have the history of integrity and good leadership and who care deeply about the betterment of Liberia above their self-interests.

"To this end, the Change Makers Network will endeavor to bring together a group of committed, visionary and patriotic Liberians who have expressed desire to contest and demonstrated through practical actions, to have the needed democratic credentials that fit our standard of good governance. This is irrespective of one's political party, religious background, tribal backgrounds, and gender."