Liberia: Vulnerable Population Demands Safe Electoral Space

Monrovia — The New African Research Development Agency (NARDA) ended a two-day intensive National Youth and Women open space technology conference in Monrovia.

On January 12-13 over fifty (50) young people and more than forty (40) women representing various grouping from across the country converge at the Calabash to brainstorm and graft plans to minimize electoral violence ahead of the October 10, polls.

Speaking at the opening session, Executive Director Lancedell Matthews said the open space technology is used to develop firsthand information and ideas from the participants based on their involvement in politics.

He expressed optimism that the two days conferences will ensure an audience for better participation and factual recommendations would emanate for possible redress.

"I hope for Real recommendations that we can work with. That we can together think and make proposals and work with our partners in terms of how these proposals can be funded," he said.

The participants who had separate sessions adopted resolutions with importance placed on the protection of youths and women during the election period.

The cross-section of citizens calls on the government to institute early measures to prevent electoral violence ahead of October 10, polls.

"That awareness on violence against women during elections be carried out by the government and relevant civil society and the legal processes be strengthened, That the Government of Liberia, through the National Elections Commission, institute policies and strategies that prevent electoral violence during the three stages of the electoral process: pre-election, during the election, and post-election period," they said.

The women in their recommendation as part of the call for violence-free space for them named several including more engagements with traditional leaders on women's participation and such be supported by the civil society, that NEC conduct intensive awareness on the new election law (30%threshold) at the county levels and the government should ensure total implementation of this threshold by political parties.

The recommendation also includes that women in politics and vying for political offices support women in local and traditional leadership, and women aspirants within a district should come together and select one candidate.

The Youths in a five-count recommendation that stressed the need for their protection during the elections outlined that Government and partners ensure equal rights and opportunities for young people's participation, eradicate voters trucking, and institute measures for would-be violators.

As part of the recommendations they want adequate training and awareness carried out for first-time voters with a focus on disability and rural youths, and implement punitive measures for anyone or any group involved in hate speech and disinformation.

At the same time, the women vowed not to be carried away by politicians but to demonstrate patriotism during the electoral process.

"We pledge to stop moving from one political party to another," the women said.

For their part, the youths promised to be law abiding in the maintenance of peace across the country.

"We pledge to exhibit political tolerance at all levels during the 2023 elections," the youths said.

The program brought together many women groups including Bassa women, Bong women, Lofa women, Nimba women, Sinoe women, Traditional women, Rural women, Market women, women with disabilities, and Civil Society women.

The Youth Conference saw in attendance youths groups from Bassa, Bong, Lofa, Nimba, Sinoe, ANC, UP, CDC, Muslim Youth, NCD Youth, First-time voters, Motorcyclists, and Police Academy Youth.