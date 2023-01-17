Liberia: Momo Cyrus Wins Lofa TV Personality of the Year Award

Monrovia — For his indelible contributions to society, the General Manager/CEO of the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), Momo Tarnuekollie Cyrus, has been awarded Lofa County TV Personality of the year 2022.

Mr. Cyrus was nominated by thousands of Lofa citizens from all districts based upon his past and current works for the county and Liberia at large while in the private sector.

The award is presented to the most influential individuals in the county based upon their contributions to health, education, job creation, agriculture and road connectivity among others.

Mr. Cyrus served as Office Manager at the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) between 2006 and 2009, where he currently serves as General Manager.

While serving as office manager, he provided consistent leadership in managing the daily operations of the Company which secured

humanitarian, diplomatic, multilateral, educational, extractive, port, private and public entities in Liberia.

He was also responsible for oversight of security operations of the National Security Agency (NSA) operatives in Grand Bassa, Margibi and River Cess Counties respectively.

The Lofa County native has over the years provided job and educational opportunities for Lofians (residents of the county) and Liberians as a whole through his security firm.

Mr. Cyrus has also been supportive of different developmental initiatives in Lofa and Liberia at large over the years while out of government.